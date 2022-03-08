BASS Coast College has seen an incredible and inspirational upheaval the last 12 months, with the creation and opening of their San Remo Campus the highlight.
Thirty-four new staff have joined across all three campuses, more than 40 internal staff changes have taken place, and their most proud accomplishment is the return of six ex-students as teachers.
“It’s incredible to see Wonthaggi Secondary College grow to become Bass Coast College,” college principal Darren Parker beamed.
A teaching maestro, Darren has been at Wonthaggi for 34 years and speaks highly of all six ex-students.
“I wish I could tell you the other stories; I knew all of them quite well, but we’ve taken such pride in them returning. It’s a value having them come back.
“The whole community is blessed. They have a range of personalities and characters, and across different areas and cross sections.”
Re-joining the college community is Brianna Copeland (Class of 2015) – Japanese; Jake Joyce (Class of 2013) – Technology and Physical Education; Jacqueline Wheeler (Class of 2013) – Mathematics and Music; Anthony Foon (Class of 2012) – Music; Holly Parker (Class of 2012) – English and Information Technology; and Phoebe Finlay (Class of 2012) – Muti-disciplinary.
Adding to the enthusiasm, each has had their own, unique adventures outside Bass Coast before returning home.
“(This) place inspired us to become teachers,” Holly explained. “We’ve joined at an interesting and exciting time – a new way, a new future.”
“Getting to know those who were our teachers from a different angle and also becoming what those teachers were to us is inspiring,” Jacqueline added.
“You have a different perspective as a teacher. As a kid you’d get annoyed. Now you understand why there were doing it,” Anthony said.
“It’s good to see our teachers still inspiring future generations,” Jake stated. “And the development of all the programmes – it’s bigger and better.”
However, rest assure getting called to the principal’s office is just as bad, if not worse, now as a member of staff.
Even the principal of the San Remo Campus, Emma Harris, is a proud Wonthaggi Secondary School alumnus.
With three campuses offering a wide array of subjects and opportunities for students across Bass Coast, and ex-students returning as teachers, it is no surprise Bass Coast College has cemented itself as a successful high school in the region; they’re even celebrating their 100th anniversary this year.