By Nick Sinis
AFTER supporting the community for almost half a century, the San Remo-Newhaven Lions Club is fearing for its future and are in dire need of more members.
Since its formation in 1977, the club has donated almost $1m to the community, whether it be towards natural disasters, local initiatives or organisations.
However, the club currently only has four active members, and needs more to help ensure it can continue to support the wider community into the future.
“Hampered by COVID restrictions, health issues and the loss of valued members who have left the district, the club is now putting out an urgent plea for new members,” president Michael Newton said.
“There is no binding commitment, members contribute only where they can.
“We meet on a monthly basis, around 10 times a year, and have a range of social and fundraising activities each four to six weeks.
“There is a great deal of satisfaction to be had working in a collective group.”
Michael highlighted the club also sponsors a Smith Family child and provide funds to send disadvantaged children on holiday camps.
“At every turn the San Remo-Newhaven Lions Club is helping make a difference where it’s needed, and desperately needs the support of the community to continue,” he said.
The club is currently organising a membership information night, with the date and location yet to be confirmed.
They were also proud to present Bass Coast Shire with a certificate of appreciation last week for their continued support over the years.
According to the club, council has been a key supporter throughout its history by funding major events as well as other measures.
They also acknowledged the valuable backing of the San Remo Bendigo Community Bank and locals.
More information and contact details can be found at basscoast.vic.gov.au/directory/san-remo-newhaven-lions-club-1