DESIGNED by celebrated Australian architect and builder Alistair Knox, this home and studio are a testimonial to the pioneer of modern mudbrick homes.
Built in the early 1970s, this home features natural materials with large timber beams, slate floors, sweeping verandas that surround and windows that bring the bush inside.
The property is situated in the rolling hills of South Gippsland with views across the Strzelecki Ranges to the township of Mirboo North and is a classic, sophisticated yet unpretentious rare gem.
The property comprises 46 acres (approx.) of undulating, too steep in parts, Australian native bush. Approximately 16 acres of land is covered in native grasses with an established unique blend of walnut and chestnut trees scattered about.
There is a plentiful supply of water from natural springs feeding to a dam and amongst the native forest of trees and ferns is an abundance of wildlife – from lyrebirds and koalas to soaring eagles. An opportunity to escape the everyday to your own peaceful sanctuary is here.
The home, with its bricked verandas and commanding views, features:
• Open plan central kitchen, dining and living.
• The kitchen masterpiece – an ESSE slow combustion stove.
• Hot water via the ESSE in winter, with solar for summer.
• Additional electric oven, dishwasher and walk-in pantry.
• Two bedrooms, both spacious, each with their own bathroom.
• Externally, there is assorted shedding for vehicles, storage and wood.
• Excellent water storage and supply for house, studio and gardens.
The studio is ideal for extended family living, or perhaps a guest house or weekender bed and breakfast.
The unmistakably strong design and robust construction is all in place, ready for the next custodian to put their touch on this craftsman-built studio.
Features include:
• An open plan design with kitchenette.
• Bathroom with shower, vanity, and toilet.
• Upstairs study space or small bedroom.
• Stained glass windows featured.
Encompassing the home and studio is an established low maintenance bush garden of native plantings and colourful cottage garden flowers.
Within the grounds, you’ll also find a fully enclosed raised bed vegetable garden, with asparagus and berries amongst the seasonal plantings.
A true joy is to be found here, a restful place where nature and living come together. Wander the property by bike, foot, or horse, pick some nuts from the scattered trees and meander through the native bush – your very own sanctuary.
The property is located a 5km drive from the growing township of Mirboo North, which offers schools, shops, and sporting facilities. It is only 20 minutes to Leongatha, 40 minutes to the beaches of Inverloch and 1hr 50 minutes to Melbourne.
Opportunities to secure such unique properties are rare.
