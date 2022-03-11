FEEL like moving into a stunning house, immaculately presented and with everything you could possibly need?
Then 13 Massimo Way in Korumburra is for you. Everything has been thought of in the design of this impressive house.
The large master bedroom has a ceiling fan, TV connection and ensuite which is complete with double shower, large vanity, separate toilet and a walk-in robe that is more like an extra room than a robe.
The two other bedrooms have built-in robes, ceiling fans, TV connections and have easy access to the bathroom with shower, bath, vanity and separate toilet.
There is ample storage space along the hallway, which is well concealed behind sliding doors, with shelves, hanging space and plenty of room for larger objects such as mattresses. There is also a lockable cupboard to store your valuables.
The kitchen and open living area is naturally well lit and has magnificent views of the surrounding hills.
In the kitchen, you will find stone top benches, gas stovetop, electric oven, dishwasher, built-in convection microwave and a large butler’s pantry.
The living area leads through to the alfresco area with open fireplace, tiled floor, TV connection and stacker sliding glass and flywire doors to give you the ability to use the room as an indoor or outdoor space.
Outside is a neat, low-maintenance garden, beautifully manicured lawns and a sealed side entrance with double gates wide enough to fit a boat or caravan through. Another feature of this property is the neat 7m x 4m shed with power, roller door, timber shelves, timber floor and a combustion wood heater.
Also included in this property:
• Double garage with automatic roller door.
• Solar gas hot water service.
• Side verandah/barbecue area.
• Natural gas ducted heating.
• Reverse cycle air conditioning.
Buy, move in, sit back and enjoy the views in this magnificent home.
13 Massimo Way, Korumburra
For Sale $780,000
Agent Ray White Leongatha
David Trotman 0418 589 805