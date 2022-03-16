ARTIST, rights activist and mother, Patrice Mahoney is an inspiration to women, particularly in Bass Coast.
On the board at Phillip Island Nature Parks, she’s also an artist who has exhibited works in Australia and overseas, works in local government as an Aboriginal development officer and is studying full time.
Additionally, Patrice holds a Bachelor of Art and Media Design from Monash University; a Graduate Diploma of Natural Cultural Land Resource Management and a Graduate Diploma of Teaching (Primary) both from Deakin University.
And Patrice was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2020 in recognition of her service to the Victorian Indigenous community.
Patrice is breaking down the barriers and flying through the glass ceiling.
But she wasn’t always, and at times still isn’t, seen as Patrice.
In her youth, she was Patrice – the teenage mum, then Patrice – the mum of five.
“I don’t live near my family. From the age of 21, I was isolated – I lived in a town where I didn’t know anyone.
“Art was my voice. I didn’t have to be a mum; I could be whoever I wanted. A type of self-gratification.”
Part of who she is, Patrice has been making art ever since she was a little kid.
“Artwork means to me there is no political correctness, no rules; say whatever you want, juxtapose, have a different voice.
“When I make art, it feels liberating.
“My artwork is about making art – what is it I want to say? Very voice, very truth.
“Saying that, truth, if someone challenges it, I don’t have to let it wear me down; it doesn’t matter who challenges it.
“The art world is very male-dominated still – be shown, be brought, be appreciated, be successful. It’s important women and girls be honest and stand in their truth.
“My advice for young girls would be to be who they want to be. It’s important to have your voice in all spaces – challenge the status quo.
“If we say something very feminine, men get uncomfortable – we don’t say it because we don’t want them to be threatened. It’s what we’ve been taught.
“If a person feels uncomfortable, we nurture them – we’re very good at changing direction in a conversation when someone feels uneasy.
“For women, we need to start having equality.
“Be confident in our truth; we’ve got to have the courage. And if you’re not confident, take someone with you to meetings, to hangings, etc.
“Young women need to be brave enough to put their work out there. Be courageous – make and show the community your art.”
But, as Patrice explains, not all artwork is suitable for all places.
“Place it where it gives or adds power. You don’t want to diminish the artwork. Location is relevant and it can make the voice stronger.
“One of my most proud exhibitions was in conjunction with Monash Churchill. A two-part exhibition with First Nation individuals of Canada.
“It was hung in Australia (at Monash) and then at Boulder University Colorado. It was great to see and understand how the First Nations people had experienced colonisation. Their story and the impacts are very similar (to ours).
“I didn’t choose to be born brown. Where’s the line in the sand? Where we start to hear people’s story or see how people with different abilities or challenges and start to put that where it needs to be rather than see it as a negative.”
As a teenage mum, Patrice has faced years of spoken and unspoken judgement.
“People need to be aware of how they are reacting. People do say horrible things, especially women.
“It mattered that I was a teenage mum. No matter how neat or nice my children left the house in the 90s, I was still a teenage mum – judged.
“Unlike today, where kids can leave the house without their hair brushed or top button done up. Kids had to look a particular way; it gave a false sense of acceptance.”
Thirty years later, Patrice still experiences the same judgement.
“What do I need to do? How long does it take to be seen as Patrice? All because of one decision I made 30 years ago.”
Patrice fell pregnant when she was 16. By the time she was 17, as a young mum herself, she was giving talks to other pregnant teenage women.
And 30 years later, there is still no voice, no conversation.
“Why haven’t we got people that have been teenage mums talking in schools to teenagers and saying the impact, the reality, rather than just give them a baby doll to take it home and saying don’t have a kid, because it’ll scare the bejesus out of you?”
Patrice is not afraid to speak up, whether in relation to accessibility at children’s parks, or for Indigenous recognition and reconciliation.
Her artwork speaks for itself and her ability to juggle all aspects of what life throws her way only makes her stronger.
An incredible woman, Patrice has paved the way for many women young and old in her wake and achieved incredible fetes. She is Patrice.