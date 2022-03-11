THE 2021-22 grand finals for the Allambee & Mirboo District Tennis Association were played at the weekend.
In Section 1, Inverloch 6.60 defeated Leongatha North 3.47.
And in Section 2, Korumburra Green 6.56 defeated Baromi 2.44.
Welcome overnight rain saw the courts have a good watering before play started. The Section 1 Inverloch men won their three sets, the closest of which was a tiebreaker in the 2nd and 3rd set. The Leongatha North ladies won two of their three sets, which helped even up the score a little. Inverloch are a very consistent team and that was illustrated again. Inverloch were up by 11 games before the mixed. Inverloch held their advantage during the mixed sets, winning the Grand Final in the process by 13 games.
In Section 2, both the first men’s and first ladies set were tiebreakers, both going the way of Korumburra Green. It was poised to be a close match when you start like this. Baromi won the next two men’s sets to keep them in it, especially with the Green ladies winning their sets. Korumburra Green also won the first and second mixed sets, making the match out of reach for Baromi and as such, they didn’t play the final mixed.
The Presentation Night followed at The Inlet in Inverloch. It was a good setting well presented to our group. Tasty finger food was served during the night.
The Grand Final winners and runners-up were presented with their medallions.
The Tournament winners were also presented with their awards. The tournament was held earlier in 2022. Unlike other years, these weren’t as well supported, but hopefully we can all get behind it next season.
The coveted most games won award recipients were also unveiled. Every year, the Score Secretary keeps this close to her chest, even right up to the night.
This year, the winners were:
• Section 1: Kerrie Rayson – Leongatha North and Luke Nicholson – Westernport.
• Section 2: Susan Clark – Leongatha and Sean Fraser – Baromi.
An enjoyable night marked the end of an interrupted but good season.
During the night, we also showed our appreciation to all those who participated in Country Week. We have great representation from such a small association, and are lucky to have had some winners this year too.
Best wishes to Zara Littlejohn who is off to America during the year to further her ambitions in tennis. I’m sure I speak for everyone when I say, I hope we see her again, even if it is just as a fill-in.