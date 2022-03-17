• A Grade, Division 1
LEONGATHA and District Cricket Association sides have learnt that beating Wonthaggi Club in any final can be a very difficult task, but Phillip Island overcame that challenge with a 54-run win at Thompson Reserve on Saturday.
Phillip Island, who had a dominant regular season, won the toss, and batted, and they were in some early trouble when they fell to 2/17.
But Daniel Mock 32 and Shiran Rathnayake 59 turned the tide, helping them reach 4/138.
Tom Keily’s quick 65 was a huge boost and Phillip Island were able to score 8/203 after 50 overs.
Mitch Thomas was the pick of Wonthaggi’s bowlers taking 3/35, and he also went well with the bat, making 30 at number four.
But that was after the first three batters had failed, and the pressure was right on Wonthaggi Club.
Alex Geyer kept the game alive with a 24, but Phillip Island kept pushing, eventually bowling Club out for 149 in the 45th over.
Simon Kirton led the way with the ball, taking 4/29 off his eight overs.
Town take next step towards flag
LEONGATHA Town has kept their plans of redeeming last year’s grand final loss alive, with a gutsy win over cross town rivals Leongatha Imperials on Saturday.
Town won the toss and elected to bat on Scorpion Park, and once again Sahan Perera looked in good form early.
But his first two partners fell for not many, and he was the next to go on 27.
Captain Amila Ratnaike somewhat saved the innings with a 39 and then a late 26 not out from Darcy Hume was a very welcome addition to their total, which ended being 157 before they were bowled out.
Captain Jack Ginnane was on fire with the ball for the Imps, taking 5/33 off 7.4 overs, and he would’ve been eyeing off a grand final berth.
But his side were in dire straits early when he and opener Dimithri Perera fell for not many runs.
Other opener Luke Rogers 33 was able to hold his nerve, and Sumudu Sameera contributed nicely with a quick 21.
But Ratnaike kept forcing crucial breakthroughs, and Damon Ginnane 34* then had the pressure of keeping the game alive.
He was able to hang around, and a 22 from Mark Lafferty brought them within reaching distance, but Town’s bowlers took control once again.
The Imperials’ tail enders couldn’t cope with Town’s attack, and they were all out for 129 in the 39th over.
Ratnaike finished with 4/17 off 8.4 overs and Ron Abeysinghe took 3/19 off eight overs, setting them up for a massive grand final against Phillip Island.