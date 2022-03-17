• Under 15s
THE LDCA Under 15s grand final was played on the main oval at the Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve.
Inverloch took on Phillip Island with umpires Geoff Birnie and Geoff Parkinson controlling the game with a good performance.
Inverloch won the toss and batted first with Riley Harris and Archie Casey opening the batting in their 20-over block but they struggled against the Phillip Island attack led by George McCausland and Heath Womersley with George getting an early breakthrough bowling Archie Casey for 2, Justin Tran bowled
Riley Harris for 8 and when Jobe Williams had Rhys Newman caught for 9, the pressure was on.
Cooper Newman added 7 before he was caught and bowled by Thomas Macmillan and just before the break, Ty Debono was caught for one; Inverloch 5 for 50 at the end of their 20 overs.
Phillip Island opened the batting with Connor Macmillan and Ollie Duggan with Jesse Dugard and Rhys Newman taking the new ball for Inverloch; Ollie was caught behind for 7 off Jesse Dugard,
Heath Womersley was run out for one by Ty Debono 2 for 17. At 27, Connor Macmillan was caught behind for 9 off Archie Casey and when George McCausland was bowled by Ty Debono Phillip Island was 4 for 40 at the end of their 20 over block.
After the lunch break, Inverloch resumed their innings but they were off to a bad start when Mitchell Ward was caught without scoring off McCausland; Inverloch 6 for 51.
Jimmy O’Neill was bowled by McCausland without scoring, and Jordan Robbins was run out by McCausland without scoring, Mia Dugard hung around for a while with her brother but was caught off Justin Tran without scoring and Holly Williams was bowled by Justin Tran without scoring Jesse Dugard remained 12 not out Inverloch all out 60 off 28.3 overs.
Phillip Island required 21 runs for victory, Inverloch needed six wickets. The attack of Jesse Dugard and Rhys Newman worked hard but Thomas Macmillan and Jobe Williams held them out and after 10 of their 21, they still needed nine runs – losing Jobe Williams wicket caught and bowled by Ty Debono for 15, Justin Tran and Thomas Macmillan went hard and made the necessary runs getting home by five wickets.
Scott Checkley presented the Premiership Cup to David Womersley and his team, congratulating both teams on their game and congratulating both clubs on their coaching within their clubs and giving everyone a chance to improve their skills.
He congratulated Brett DeBono on his team’s performances over the last two seasons, being premiers last season. There is a lot of talent in these two teams, and they will play a big part in next year’s LDCA Under 15s Country Week side.
Players were awarded their Premiership medallions by Scott, the umpires judged George McCausland as Man of the Match with 3 for 9, a run out and nine runs – a worthy winner.
The captains of each team presented the umpires with their medallions.
Overall, a very good final series with eight different teams participating in the finals and, in the Under 17s, six teams could have made the finals at the start of the last round. If Inverloch had of lost in that round, they would have missed the finals, but they were premiers.
The LDCA and players would like to thank junior sponsor Paul the Pieman for his support.