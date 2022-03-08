THE South Gippsland Conservation Society (SGCS) held the first 2022 presenter program event in Inverloch on Saturday with a focus on the feathers program and the implementation of the nest box project.
John Cuttriss of the SGCS projects working group welcomed 50 people to the Inverloch Surf Life Saving Club to promote a better understanding of local fauna and how to reinforce the quality of the habitat they require.
The program invited other community groups, including Bass Coast Landcare Network, South Gippsland Landcare Network, Cape Paterson RRA, Harmers Haven RRG, Friends of the Wonthaggi Heathlands, Birdlife Bass Coast, SGCS members and the 1st Inverloch Scouts members.
Guest speaker Peter Wiltshire, head ranger at Darebin Parklands in Melbourne, presented the group with video evidence of his research, speaking of his 16-year commitment to the extensive nest box project.
“The program takes dedication and commitment because if the nest boxes are not monitored for seven-to-eight months, with frequent checks every three weeks, then the program will not be successful,” said Peter.
Peter spoke of his design and the habitat assessment, sharing his experience in recognising the pests, threats, birds and benefits of next boxes in the community.
The group concluded the program with a walk of Inverloch, showing Peter the area they are working with so he could assist with the project.
SGCS manages the Bunurong Environment Centre and conducts regular excursions and workshops. For dates of the next program event, contact Dallas Wyatt via email dallaswyatt2@gmail.com.