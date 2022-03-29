LEONGATHA defeated Wonthaggi in the Saturday Pennant grand final at Inverloch Bowling Club, held at the weekend.
Leongatha 14-78 defeated Wonthaggi 2-65.
In Division 2, held at Wonthaggi, Mirboo North 12-74 defeated Toora 4-70.
In Division 3, also held at the Wonthaggi green, Wonthaggi (2) 14-73 defeated Wonthaggi (3) 2-70.
In Division 4, held at Inverloch, Phillip Island (4) 16-80 defeated Port Welshpool 0-54.
And in Division 5, also held at Inverloch, Wonthaggi (4) 15-70 defeated Phillip Island (5) 1-57.
Whilst there were a couple of expected results, there was still plenty of excitement in a few of the divisions.
The Division 1 teams had been fairly level through the season; it was not unexpected to see the Leongatha team come out on top in the grand final.
Divisions 2 and 3, both games which were played at Wonthaggi Bowls Club, saw each game tied at the end of the regulation 25 ends. This meant that each of the three rinks had to play an extra end.
Whilst the Division 2 game was decided following the extra end, the Division 3 game saw scores still tied after one extra end, which meant a further extra end was needed to finally see the Wonthaggi (2) side come out on top, winning by three shots.
Division 4 saw the Phillip Island (4) side have an easy win by 26 shots, with a boil over in Division 5 saw Wonthaggi (4) easily account for Phillip Island (5) who had been very strong all season and take out the title by 13 shots.
That completes the Pennant bowls reports for season 2021-2022, with the new season hopefully commencing back in its normal slot of the second week in October.
For more photos grab a copy of this weeks South Gippsland Sentinel-Times or subscribe to our digital edition: https://sgst.com.au/ezine-publication/