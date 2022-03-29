C Grade premiers, Korumburra Blue, Archar Hughes, Zara Noble, Averie Hughes and Nina Vanschyndel.
B Grade runners-up, Baromi, Ollie McCarthy, Lachie McCarthy, Lucas Evans and Liam Roberts.
B Grade premiers, Leongatha Yellow, Georgie Dunn, Ethan Langstaff, Ned Sheehan, Zak Dowel and Connor O’Laughlin.
A Grade runners-up, Baromi, Eliana Carrigy, Matthew Fraser, Danny Buissink, Flynn Carrigy and Zac Jones.
MIRBOO North and District Junior Tennis Association held its grand final matches over the weekend.
In A Grade, Leongatha Yellow 3 sets 30 games defeated Baromi 3 sets 24 games.
In B Grade, Leongatha Yellow, 3 sets 24 games defeated Baromi Yellow 3 sets 22 games.
In C Grade Korumburra Blue, 5 sets 24 games defeated Mardan 3 sets 21 games.