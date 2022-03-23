THIS perfectly presented three-bedroom home is located within walking distance of everything you need.
Boasting three generous-sized bedrooms – all with built-in robes, the home also features a central bathroom and a decent-sized laundry.
On the upper level, and elevated, is the open plan kitchen/dining/living area with loads of natural light and a fantastic outlook over the township and the Great Southern Rail Trail.
The home is heated by a reverse cycle air conditioner.
The large undercover alfresco area is both private and functional as well.
The vendor is offering the home completely furnished and ready to move into.
Given the location and vicinity to the Great Southern Rail Trail, it would also make a great Airbnb and generate an instant income.
Set on a corner block of approximately 1093m2, you will never feel hemmed in by the neighbours.
Additional features of the home include an oversized double lock-up garage with an extra toilet, and a 12m x 8m shed that is lock-up, has a concrete floor and power. A secondary driveway also allows backyard access.
The shops, medical facilities and schools are easily accessible from this property.
This home is definitely worth an inspection – you will not be disappointed.
Call Kellie Thomas on 0438 647 449 today to arrange your inspection.
1 Parr Street, Leongatha
For Sale $610,000
Agent Nutrien Harcourts
Kellie Thomas 0438 647 449