THE return of live music at Meeniyan gathers pace with a feast of spectacular shows coming in April.
Following the successful return with shows by Don Walker and Springtime (and with eager anticipation of two upcoming sold-out shows by Paul Kelly and his band later this month), Lyrebird Arts Council is setting its sights on bringing the world to Meeniyan in April, and the joy that comes with it!
Kicking the month off in epic style is rising star Grace Cummings*. Grace delivered a breathtaking acoustic performance as special guest for Springtime recently, before jetting off for shows in the UK and USA. Her performance whetted appetites for her return on Saturday, April 2, this time with her full band.
Vikki Thorn (aka ThornBird) will be familiar to many fans as one-third of the beloved Waifs. Vikki has just released her debut self-titled solo album and will be playing at Meeniyan on Thursday, April 7. Supporting Vikki is the beautiful Jess Ribeiro and her cinematic scope brilliance. Another show not to be missed!
Friday, April 8, is a special Double Bill show* featuring Melbourne’s own Ausecuma Beats plus Ajak Kwai. Ausecuma Beats is a nine-piece bundle of West African excitement, with members hailing from Guinea, Mali, Senegal, Cuba (and Australia).
Now in demand with a reputation for live shows brimming with energy, grooves and joy. Ajak Kwai’s music is inspiring and soulful, representing the depth and richness of her South Sudanese roots. Her performances are filled with vibrant sounds and her distinctive voice has mesmerised audiences nationally and internationally.
Saturday, April 16, is a second special Double Bill show* featuring Gordon Koang plus Mindy Meng Wang with Tim Shiel. Gordon, originally from South Sudan is touring his acclaimed album, Unity.
A household name and affectionately known throughout Africa as ‘the King of Music’, Gordon has now garnered recognition from the positivity in his music in his adopted home, Australia.
Mindy Meng Wang is an avant-garde composer on her 21-string traditional guzheng. Tim Shiel is a creator/producer of breakbeat to minimal house influences and laid-back dub and pop sounds.
Mindy and Tim wound up collaborating together at the height of the lockdowns, resulting in mesmerising compositions neither had expected, oscillating through Tim’s influences underpinned throughout by an acoustic instrument almost two metres long and thousands of years old! This will be a special evening indeed!
In addition to presenting established artists such as the ever so popular Paul Kelly, Lyrebird is also dedicated to presenting lesser-known rising stars such as Grace Cummings as well as diversity of performance including artists living in Exile in Australia, fusing the extraordinary musical culture of their homelands with their new lives in Australia.
Some very exciting shows ahead to look forward to. When we haven’t been able to get to the world, Lyrebird Arts Council is bringing the world to Meeniyan in April!
Tickets are available for all shows at lyrebirdartscouncil.com.au.
(*) This performance is supported by the Victorian government through Creative Victoria.