By Sam Watson
• A Grade, Division 1
DANIEL Mock has led Phillip Island to another strong win, doing some damage with the ball before getting going with the bat against the Leongatha Imperials.
The Imperials batted first at Leongatha Recreation Reserve and opener Luke Rogers 37 was able to put on a 84-run partnership with captain Jack Ginnane 69 for the second wicket.
But after those two were gone, Phillip Island remained right on top bowling them out for 156.
Phillip Island’s openers couldn’t get the scores they were hoping for, but after his 2/22 off eight with the ball, Mock kept his big day going with an unbeaten 72 at number three.
Shiran Rathnayake 50 also played a pivotal role in their run chase, and they passed the Imps four wickets down in the 24th over.
Club come out on top at Outtrim
WONTHAGGI Club has held on for a gutsy win against OMK, finishing 20 runs in front at Outtrim Recreation Reserve,despite the brilliant bowling of
Peter Dell who captured 3-8 off eight overs in his 400th game.
Dell’s first wicket of the day was the 750th of his career.
Dave Britt started the day well for Wonthaggi with a 36 opening the batting, and then Ryan Thomas 54 inflicted some more damage with the bat.
Solid scores from Mitch Thomas 33, Koby Brann 23, Joel Brann 23 and Emmet Dempsey 28* got Wonthaggi to the massive total of 8/239, but OMK knew it was a reachable total on their home deck.
Captain Ryan Williams 32 opened the run chase well and fellow opener Ethan Lamers was really hitting his straps, working his way to 74.
Jacob Lamers 22, Joel Cuman 22, and Mitchell Andrew kept their hopes of a second win alive, but they couldn’t quite get it done as Joel Brann cleaned up the tail order, taking 4/42 off 7.4 overs.
After Brann’s performance with the ball, OMK fell 20 runs short, all out for 219 with just two balls remaining.
It was a competitive and entertaining affair for umpire Graham Laird, officiating his 400th game and his last LDCA match due to a planned move to Cobram.
Dell and Laird were honoured at the postgame presentation for their 400 game milestones, with appreciation shown for their contributions to the LDCA.
Laird umpired in an impressive 15 A1 grade grand finals, along with a host of other deciders.
Super Sahan scores another unbeaten century
SAHAN Perera is having one of the greatest seasons with the bat in LDCA history, and he scored another unbeaten century to guide Leongatha Town to another win against a gallant Nerrena side on Saturday.
Perera opened the batting, and he was soon joined by Ron Abeysinghe and the two put on a 171-run partnership to take the game away from Nerrena.
Perera kept going once Abeysinghe departed for 73 and his 102* got Town to 3/240 after 40 overs.
With a monster task ahead of them, Nerrena gave it their best shot, with Damien Symmons 24 and Josh Checkley 20 opening the innings nicely.
But the runs really came thick and fast when Tim Wightman 55 and Luke Giliam 78* started finding the boundary in the middle order.
Captain Mitch Clark also kept the game alive with a quick 31 but Town did just enough, keeping Nerrena to 6/234 and winning by six runs.
Invy do enough against Koony
INVERLOCH has found a way to defend their modest total at Thompson Reserve, bowling their way to a 39-run win against Koonwarra L/RSL.
Inverloch’s innings was far from an exciting one, with Jack Butcher 27 the only batter to score over 20.
Koonwarra captain Ben Perry was inflicting a lot of damage with the ball taking 4/35 off 7.2 overs and Inverloch were eventually all out for 133 in the 40th over.
But Koonwarra’s bats, bar Ben Perry 38, also struggled on the turf at Thompson Reserve and Inverloch’s bowlers had them all out for 94 in the 37th over.
Callum Asbury had a strong showing with the Kookaburra taking 2/15 off eight and Jack Donohue’s 3/21 off 5.4 certainly helped get them the 39-run win.