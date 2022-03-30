START planning your country-coastal retreat on this stunning bush block.
The building area has been cleared and is ready for you to start dreaming about your new home.
The vacant allotment is approximately 3928sqm and is on a consolidated title within Adams Estate and has the option to build on (STCA).
Once you arrive at this superb block, you will notice just how large it really is, with beautiful trees and with the opportunity to take in the water views. With power and town water available, it’s definitely worth a look!
This property is located at the gateway to the Bass Coast with its many beautiful beaches and scenic country drives.
It’s only a three-minute drive to the Grantville town centre and foreshore. The township has cafes, newsagency, bank, pharmacy, bakery, hair salon, ambulance station and supermarket.
Enjoy the luxury of having all of these facilities at your doorstep as well as the natural attractions of San Remo and Phillip Island just 15 minutes away. It is situated an easy 40-minute drive from Melbourne’s outer south-east suburbs via a dual lane highway.
Contact the friendly team at Alex Scott & Staff Bass Valley today to arrange an inspection.
30 Anne Street, Adams Estate
For Sale $480,000-$520,000
Agent Alex Scott & Staff
Greg Kane 0477 020 267
Nathan Cleeland 0497 114 568