IN THE rolling hills of South Gippsland, this 60-acre grazing property is a rare gem.
It features undulating, rolling country with boundary frontage to the Fish Creek.
The updated timber home greets you as you enter the property with its charming deck and veranda surrounded by an establishing orchard of pears, avocadoes, apples, walnut, and chestnuts to mention a few along with the most productive raised bed heirloom produce vegetable garden, a short stroll from the country kitchen.
Additionally, tucked away across the paddock is an old established vineyard that to the right enthusiastic vintner, is an opportunity to awaken and create their own wine.
The kitchen, with its views to the vegetable garden, truly holds its own with the beautiful Smeg electric oven with induction cooking as the centrepiece.
Recently updated, this country kitchen is practical and homely with the meals area leading through to the open and spacious family room. Keep warm in winter by the new solid fuel heater and cool in summer with the reverse cycle air conditioner.
The three generous-sized bedrooms all have built-in robes and the family bathroom, with its retro feel, is neat and practical with separate bath, shower, and vanity. Separate toilet and a good-sized laundry make up this charming home in the hills.
Externally, there is a large four-bay open machinery shed with two additional adjoining smaller lock-up garages, small yards and three tanks for water storage and supply to house. The property has five dams with a pump in place if required to pump water to the vineyard.
The foundations are here; this property is bursting with opportunities for someone to step on in and put their own stamp on this grazing property, from cattle, sheep and horses or perhaps expand the vineyard or simply enjoy the home and lease the land to a nearby farmer and enjoy the benefits of country living.
Under 10 minutes to the township of Foster, Fish Creek, and less than 30 minutes to the beaches of Waratah Bay, Sandy Point and Walkerville. Thirty minutes to Leongatha and two hours to Melbourne, here is a perfect place to call home.
For more information and to arrange a personal inspection, please contact Irene Walker at SEJ Real Estate, Leongatha, on 0429 045 632.
490 O’Grady’s Ridge Rd, Foster North
For Sale $1.2m
Agent SEJ Real Estate
Irene Walker 0429 045 632