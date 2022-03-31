IT’S BACK! The surf is set for Phillip Island National Surfing Reserve’s seventh annual Surfing Teams Challenge to be held at Cape Woolamai on Saturday 2 April.
The competition with its unique approach was the brainchild of Geoff Owens, long-time Island surfer and one of the founding members of the Phillip Island National Surfing Reserve Working Group.
The contest is a favourite on the annual surfing calendar due to its unique format which showcases different surfing styles and ages and allows everyone to take part in the exciting competition.
This year’s event is set to be a fiercely fought contest as each team will try to have their name at the top of the six-year honour board. Team Crushers captained by Nick Fostin won the last contest in 2019 and will be back again in force along with teams featuring the Island’s and region’s top surfing stars.
The event is scheduled for Cape Woolamai, although the final location will be determined by the swell on the day. One thing is for certain – the Surfing Teams Challenge will take to the waves at one of the four Phillip Island quality beaches that make up Victoria’s only National Surfing Reserve.
The Reserve was launched in 2013 by surfing great Layne Beachley and is made up of four sites along Phillip Island’s coast: Cape Woolamai, Smiths Beach, Summerland and Cat Bay.
The inaugural competition was held in 2014 and since then, the event has become a favourite on the surfing calendar because it reflects what surfing and the Reserve are all about – fun, family, community and great waves.
Once again, Phillip Island Nature Parks is presenting this popular surfing comp with strong support from Bass Coast Shire Council, Westernport Water, Phillip Island RSL, Newhaven College, Cape Kitchen, Ramada Resort, Rip Curl and Island Surfboards, among others.
With great prize money on offer and awards in each category, there is also a list of other accolades including awards and amazing prizes for best unsponsored surfer, team spirit, best emerging surfer, outstanding performance and highest scoring wave.
“We know it’s been a difficult few years and we are thrilled to be able to hold the contest that was planned for 2020 and can now proceed,” said Event Organiser, Geoff Owens.
“We are blown away that so many local businesses are supporting this event and helping us celebrate the surfing culture of the Island.
“These prizes will provide a great boost for the young surfers of tomorrow – which is after all what the National Surfing Reserve is all about.”
Along with the surfing action, there will be a Welcome To Country to begin the day and a BBQ along with information and stalls. The presentation at Phillip Island Boardriders Club (from 5pm) is also a lot of fun with the bar open, complimentary snacks and the all-important presentations including the Dave Fincher Memorial trophy.
See you there!
Teams can sign up via trybooking.com/events/landing/874198