FOLLOWING a busy long weekend in Bass Coast people with COVID symptoms are urged to continue to get tested to help contain the spread of the virus in the community.
COVID symptoms include a runny nose, sore throat, dry cough or fever.
In the first instance, Bass Coast Health (BCH) is urging people to have a Rapid Antigen Test – offering rapid tests from their triage tent at the testing site in Watt Street, Wonthaggi, as well as PCR testing. The site is open 9am-1pm Mondays to Saturdays (closed Sundays).
BCH are also giving Rapid Antigen Tests to eligible people from an annex at the Phillip Island Health Hub from 9.30am-11.30am, Mondays and Thursdays only.
To be eligible for Rapid Antigen Tests, people need to have COVID symptoms; or be a confirmed contact of someone with COVID and require a rapid test on day 1 and day 6; or be another contact such as a work, social or education contact, or a member of a high-risk industry surveillance group.
BCH have also received approval to distribute packs of five Rapid Antigen Tests to eligible members of the public.
Rapid tests are now considered official results and positive results need to be reported to the Department of Health by calling the Coronavirus Victoria Hotline on 1800 675 398 or online at www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/report
If you have symptoms a RAT test is an acceptable confirmation test, and a PCR is not required. If you have no symptoms but are a confirmed household contact or a household-like contact or other contact, BCH can provide you with RATs – they will of course assist anyone who prefers to have a PCR.