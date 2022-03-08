IDEALLY located for your family near Wonthaggi North Primary School, recreation zone and transport this tastefully renovated brick residence has much to offer…
Spacious living area with vaulted ceilings, dining adjacent to clean modern kitchen, four roomy bedrooms (master with ensuite and walk-in robe), second living or guest bedroom has deck access, fabulous main bathroom and separate laundry.
Outside there is extensive private rear decking, easy care fenced garden and large double garage plus adjoining caravan or boat port.
Currently leased until September so please allow 48 hours’ notice to inspect.
50 Wentworth Road, Wonthaggi
For Sale $689,000
Agent Alex Scott & Staff
Dan Huther 0418 334 801
Mick Chambers 0418 349 783