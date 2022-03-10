COMMUNITY discussion kicked off last week on Phillip Island as part of the shire’s review into its Communications and Engagement Strategy.
The consultation period will run until Saturday, April 30, with online and in-person opportunities taking place.
Last week, council staff set up shop at Rhyll and later in Cowes, where they received a wide range of feedback from residents.
Members of the public were asked what types of information they would like to receive from council, as well as how they receive information and what social media they use.
Smiths Beach resident Murray Robinson, who attended the Cowes session, said overall the shire was well managed.
“There are some really good projects going on at the moment, it’s a very safe place to live, the people are friendly, and you can leave your doors open,” he said.
Mr Robinson highlighted the engagement process that took place last year for Smiths Beach Town Plan was excellent and was full of praise for the shire’s bike trails.
However, he added council could make it easier for residents to find information without having to seek it out or inquire.
Further engagement opportunities will take place on the dates outlined below.
For more information, visit engage.basscoast.vic.gov.au/commsreview.
Thursday, March 10
• Grantville: Grantville Transaction Centre, 1504-1510 Bass Highway from 10am to 11am.
• Corinella: 56 Smythe Street (General Store) from 11.30am to 12.30pm.
• San Remo: 153-155 Marine Parade (Sanny Bakehouse) from 2pm to 3pm.
Thursday, March 17
• Inverloch: Inverloch Community Hub, 16 A’Beckett St from 9.30am to 11.30am.
• Wonthaggi: Apex Park, Graham Street from 1pm to 3pm.
Friday, March 18
• Inverloch Expo: Inverloch Community Hub, 16 A’Beckett Street from 4pm to 7pm.
Tuesday, March 22
• Kilcunda: 3535 Bass Highway (Kilcunda General Store) from 10am to 2pm.