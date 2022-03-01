AFTER proving himself at the state boxing titles, rising star Lachie Lewis has wasted no time in preparing for the upcoming national titles this month.
The 18-year-old Toora resident, training out of Foster, achieved a strong win in the 63.5kg division at the state titles in late February.
But now his sights are set on the nationals coming up later this month, where, if successful, he will be onto Commonwealth glory.
Lachie said he had some luck at the state titles after his semi-final fight fell through, leading him to go straight to the final.
“I came away with a good win. This was my first time in the elite state titles,” he said.
“I’ve done plenty of junior state titles, but this was the first elite men’s and it’s a much bigger deal.”
In preparation, Lachie was busy training seven days a week, spending hours in the gym to refine his technique.
“I wasn’t 100 per cent sure who I was fighting until two days before the actual fight,” he said.
“The fight cards came out on Friday, and I found out who I was fighting and kind of knew what I had to do.
“I knew I had to use my range, so that’s what I did, and I picked him off.”
And should he be victorious at the upcoming nationals, Lachie will qualify for the Commonwealth Games.
“My ultimate goal is to see how I go (at Commonwealth) and I’ve got my eyes on turning pro,” he said.
“I want to win some world titles.
“But I’ll need to bring my A-game to get the win.”
Lachie also has a lot to prove back home, as boxing runs in the family lineage.
“All my uncles did it. We have a competition going on for who can say they achieved the most in the family, so I like to hang it on them,” he said.
However, Lachie also has another driving motivation, after his state title fight was dedicated to his close friend who was tragically killed in a car crash at Bena in February.
“He was one of my closest mates. I dedicated that fight to him and wrote RIP on my boxing boots and I’m going to give it to his family,” he said.