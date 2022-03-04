ROUND 1 of the Woolworths Victorian Junior Surfing Titles will see frothing groms compete for points going towards the Junior State Titles in a range of age groups from Under 14s to Under 18s at Cape Woolamai, Phillip Island this weekend.
The event is the exclusive qualification pathway for the State’s elite junior competitors for selection into the Victorian Junior Surfing Team, set to compete at the Australian Junior Surfing Titles later in the year.
The event will feature the top junior surfers from around the state including Emily McGettigan (Torquay), Blake Green (Phillip Island), Jarvis Barrow (Jan Juc), Sarah Hickson (Rye) and Eva Bassed (Sandy Point).
The three event series will also be held at Gunnamatta on the Mornington Peninsula before finishing at Jan Juc on the Surf Coast in May.
“The Victorian Junior Titles have been a key event in our development path,” said Surfing Victoria CEO Adam Robertson.
“The series has seen surfers such as world tour competitors Nikki van Dijk, Nic Muscroft, India Robinson, Troy Brooks and Glydyn Ringrose.”
The first call for the event will be at 8:15am for an 8:30am start at Cape Woolamai on Saturday.