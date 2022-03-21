RURAL Aid is helping farming families start their year on the right foot.
CEO John Warlters said Rural Aid is standing with the nation’s primary producers as they face weather, pandemic and workforce challenges.
“Members of Rural Aid’s 16-strong Mental Health and Wellbeing team are on the ground in bushfire and flood affected parts of Australia, helping farmers get back on their feet,” Mr Warlters said.
Rural Aid counsellors and community representatives have been assisting West Australian farmers following bushfires, Victorian and South Australian farmers in the wake of freak storms and Queensland farmers after major flooding.
“Rural Aid staff have also been working hard to distribute new water tanks and wooden fence posts to our registered farmers throughout the holiday period,” Mr Warlters said.
Rural Aid is facilitating a water tank rollout across Australia, and a recycled fence post program in Victoria.
“We also have an army of dedicated volunteers, ready and waiting to provide farmers with a helping hand and to support the development of rural towns, as a part of Our National Our Towns program.”
“Family farms are the powerhouses of Aussie agriculture,” Mr Warlters said.
Supply chains have again been pushed to breaking point in the latest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, but family farms haven’t missed a beat and continue to feed the nation with world class produce.
To register as a primary producer with Rural Aid, visit www.ruralaid.org.au