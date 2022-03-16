By Kristen O’Loughlin
Stockdale & Leggo
EVR Property Group
EVR Business Brokers
Koo Wee Rup, Hastings and Phillip Island
WE’VE been hearing it for a while now from the experts, “the market will drop” and “interest rates will go up and house values will decrease”.
When these statements and articles first started appearing, we were told to brace for late 2022 early 2023 as the timing for this market Armageddon.
But then analysts changed their stance to mid-2022 and all those with a mortgage now watch the first Tuesday of every month holding their breath.
But it already started last week. The articles of concern that cause panic across the nation, when in reality they currently only affect a minority.
But there it is, the headline “House prices plunge by up to $190k across Australia”.
The problem with this reporting is it focuses purely on a small number of suburbs in Australia’s two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, where the median house price is close to or well over $1m. Cities that have had a 23 per cent and 19.5 per cent increase in the last 12 months, respectively.
Yes, if you are situated in Prahran, Cremorne or South Yarra and purchased your home in the last 12 months while the market was at its peak, you may be feeling some buyer’s remorse right now with your property
value decreasing and interest rate rises looming.
But for the majority in regional areas, it is unlikely the market will decrease at such a dramatic rate.
But make no mistake, if interest rates increase and buyer demand lowers, property values will decrease in majority of areas, even if only by 1 to 3 per cent.
This, of course, is disregarding
recent natural disasters which drive the market back up in the surrounds of affected areas, due to a decrease in the immediate supply of homes.
So, one might ask, if the market is currently over-inflated, causing properties to be overvalued, isn’t bringing the prices down a good thing?
Sadly, the answer is no.
Despite the dropping house prices, the increasing interest rates will continue to put homeownership out of reach of first home buyers. With wages not increasing with the cost of living, many current mortgage holders will find increasing repayments difficult to meet and investors will not find the returns on properties they had budgeted for and will have dig deeper into their own pockets to meet the difference.
Many of us remember the 2008 GFC or as I once heard an American professional speaker call it, the 2008 SCAR (Soul Crushing Apocalyptic Recession).
But too often do we forget that the laws of physics also apply to the laws of finance; what goes up must come down.
The truth is, in the current climate, nobody can give a guarantee on what the markets will do, when it changes on a daily basis.
Even the analysts can only speculate so much.
After all, if someone had told you two years ago, that by early 2022 we would have been through a pandemic killing over six million of the world’s population, watching a possible world war unfold before our eyes, all while two states of Australia are underwater, would you have believed it?