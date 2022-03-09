PREPARATIONS are underway for council to construct a low seawall structure at Inverloch’s Rotary Park in the coming months.
Council has been monitoring the rate of erosion near the park’s barbecue area for several years, including surveying, collecting other data on site and analysing time series aerial photography.
“This data has been considered in line with a trigger point for intervention that was determined by the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning,” a council spokesperson said.
“As erosion has continued towards the trigger point, we started works to intervene, in order to protect the barbecue shelter, public seating and grassed open space.
“This work has recently culminated in construction plans and costings for a low seawall structure.
“We are currently seeking relevant approvals with construction expected to start within the next few months.”
The spokesperson said the shire is mindful of the approaching storm surge season and hopes to have the structure in place before the risk to built assets and open space escalates.