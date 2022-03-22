Phillip Island Sharks have won the first A1 premiership cup for Phillip Island in 2022 as part of the Leongatha and District Cricket Association. The winning team included Lachlan Cleeland, Eli Richards, Daniel Mock, Shiran Rathnayake, Max Royal, Simon Kirton, Brodie Johnston, Jarrod Black, Adam Miller, Thomas Keily, Charith Keerthisinghe and Andrew Tolley (12th). Z10_1222