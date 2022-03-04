 

THE Korumburra Gun Club took out the Budge Shield for 2021.

It is an annual award contested by teams from Gippsland.

The competition consists of four rounds and a final over the year. It’s a prestigious award that has been running since 1954.

It’s a significant win for the club as they last took it home in 1986.

The club managed to track down three of the winning team members from 1986: Peter White, Alf Brown and Norm Court.

The three were invited to join the club in welcoming the shield back to the clubhouse walls.