THE ancient history of farming has been well-preserved and was on display at the annual Korumburra Working Horse and Tractor Rally in Nyora on Saturday and Sunday.
South Gippsland locals and out of town visitors were charmed by the craftmanship and commitment that farmers and clubs have given to the annual vintage rally.
Vicki Higgins of Heritage Draught Horse Club showcased the historical method of scarifying the ground for growth with Clydesdales Blaze and Buddy, whilst Marv Allen worked with 18-year-old Clydesdale Milo on the historical chaff cutter – a machine that is manually engaged by the horse to finely cut horse feed.
Melbourne visitor and new member, Tina Owens, was drawn to the horses and the people many years ago after attending the rally, describing the craftmanship as a gentle rhythm, a calming continuity of the old.
“The culture is stepping us back in time and with such an event, we are tapping into the history to keep it alive. As a teacher, all our children should see the workmanship that our history holds,” said Tina.
Peter and Colin Coleman preserved a piece of history within their family by revealing ‘Collie’ after five years of renovation. It was their father and grandfather’s 1912 portable steam engine, a piece of history restored through three generations.
The event invited various stall displays, including artists, homemakers, farmers and collectors, enabling them each to showcase their techniques and tell a story of time in true depth.
The 2022 annual vintage rally was finely managed by volunteers including John Crawford who accompanied visitors around the grounds in buggees, transporting guests to various stations, including the tractor pull, an army tank display, wood chopping and working horses.