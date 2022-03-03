By Sam Watson
• B Grade, Division 1
INVERLOCH has made sure they’ll be competing in the B1 finals this year, knocking off Korumburra after posting a big first innings total.
Brett Debono 30 and Brad Phillips 65 put on a 70-run opening partnership for the Stingrays at Korumburra Recreation Reserve.
Phillips also hung around for a 74-run partnership with Riley Harris 36, and then a 35 off 14 balls from Amad Mujtaba got Inverloch to 4/204 off 40 overs.
Opener Phillip Richards 67 gave Korumburra a glimmer of hope and a 24 from Thomas Jenkin kept the door ajar, but in the end Inverloch’s bowlers were too strong, keeping them to 9/153.
Brendan Hislop was the pick of their strong bowling attack, taking 3/9 off eight overs.
Red Caps’ risk pays off
NERRENA’S bold move to send Leongatha Town in at Scorpion Park paid off on Saturday morning, with their strong bowling attack getting them all out for 120.
Nerrena were on top early after sending Town in, getting the hosts to 5/38, but a 60 from Steve Fixter ensured they wouldn’t be completely embarrassed.
They reached 120 and were bowled out in the 33rd over, giving freedom to Nerrena’s top order batters like David Baldi 21, James Kelly 30* and Paul Matheson 43 who wanted to get the job done quickly.
After those solid scores from the top order, Nerrena passed Town just two wickets down in the 20th over.
Cougars crush Demons at Koony
KOONWARRA is hitting their straps coming into finals, and they flexed their muscles against MDU with a nine-wicket win on Saturday.
MDU batted first at Koonwarra Recreation Reserve and Colin Knox worked his way to 34 opening the batting.
But the rest of the side had no clue about Koonwarra’s bowlers, and they were eventually all out for 111 in the 38th over.
When it was their time to bat, Koonwarra kept the momentum surging, with Jordan Pickersgill making 45 off 32 balls at the top of the order.
Jason 37* and Brendan Tomada 27* then combined for a 53-run partnership to get their side the win just one wicket down in the 15th over.
Sharks send Imps packing
PHILLIP Island has delivered a knockout blow to the Leongatha Imperials, defeating them by 132 runs and putting any hope of them making finals to bed.
The Sharks batted first at Cowes Recreation Reserve, with captain and opener Steve McIntyre 62 finding the runs early.
Tony Hornsby 48 and Matt Dennerley 53* kept the runs flowing in the middle order and helped their side reach 5/212 after 40 overs.
Gary Sauvarin started Leongatha’s innings slowly but surely, but once he was gone, the others crumbled.
Liam Dayson was bowling beautifully, taking 4/15 off 6.1 overs, as was Tim Niven 3/23 off eight, and the Imps were suddenly all out for 80 in the 30th over.
• B Grade, Division 2
Clay helps KB upset Poowong Loch
KILCUNDA Bass has pulled off one of the upsets of the B1 season, with Darcy Clay playing a big role in taking down Poowong Loch by two wickets at Poowong Recreation Reserve.
Poowong Loch batted first on their home deck, and they struggled early, falling to 3/24.
Jesse Patullo 23 and Michael Buzasi 25 did their best to recover the innings, but KB remained on top, keeping them to 9/127 at the close of innings.
KB also lost some early wickets, but Scott Williams 21 and then Darcy Clay rescued the innings.
After taking two wickets with the ball, Clay kept his good day going, and his 44 helped KB get across the line by two wickets in the 33rd over.
Hayes, Fitzpatrick get going against Glen Alvie
TWO strong showing from OMK’s Brad Hayes and Owen Fitzpatrick got them a solid win against Glen Alvie on Saturday, while also putting them on top of the B2 ladder.
Captain Russ White 37 started their innings on a positive note, but Glen Alvie kept the game in the balance by taking wickets periodically.
However, Hayes 58 was able to hang around and a quickfire 42 from Fitzpatrick left the visitors reeling.
They eventually reached 8/213, but on Digger Park, Glen Alvie kept their hopes of a big win high.
Wayne Luke kept them in the contest with a 33 off 23 balls, and then Andrew Macfarlane 42 and Darcy Tiziani 25 tried to keep the run rate within reach, but OMK proved to be too good.
Pieter Loos 25* was an exciting watch, but it wasn’t enough to get the job done, and they fell 38 runs short at 7/175.
PI go ahead of Club
PHILLIP Island has defeated Wonthaggi Club, to go above them on the hotly contested B2 ladder, keeping second spot in play as well.
Phillip Island batted first at Rhyll and opener Jack Keating 84 started their innings brilliantly.
Dave Womersley 24 and Kurt Lane 30 also inflicted plenty of damage on Club’s bowlers and they were heading towards a big score.
But Wonthaggi’s Heath Dobbie stopped the bleeding a bit, taking 4/23 off his six overs and Phillip Island were all out for 171 in th3 37th over.
Jai Williamson began Wonthaggi’s chase nicely, but Phillip Island’s bowlers soon took control, taking down their middle over for not much.
However, Dobbie kept his big day going with a quick 37, and a 20 from Beau Hull and a 24 from Bryce Evans kept the game alive.
But Phillip Island were able to weather the late comeback, bowling Wonthaggi out for 159 in the 37th over.
Kurt Lane was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4/30 off 6.1 overs.
Tigers terrorise Nyora
FOSTER has put on a massive total to defeat Nyora by 39 runs after they were sent in by the hosts.
Nyora’s decision to send Foster in looked to be a good one when they dismissed one opener for a globe, but his fellow opener Billy Davy 53 soon had them regretting their decision.
He and Donald Caldwell put on a 130-run partnership, with Caldwell eventually reaching 84.
He was joined by captain Brandon Busuttil who put on 50* off 35 balls, taking his side to 4/216 after 40 overs.
Nyora did their best to put their decision at the coin toss behind them, with Ben Lineham 34, Lochie Row 57, and Tully Bernaldo 27 all making scores, but it wasn’t enough, and they fell 39 runs short at 7/177 after 40 overs.