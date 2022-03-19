KORUMBURRA’S under 16 boys and under 14 girls are competing in the Victorian Junior Basketball League (VJBL) Victorian Championship in the Ashe conference.
It’s a significant achievement for a small country town to have two teams representing it in the Victorian Championship, the VJBL’s top level of competition.
While the boys lost a round 1 away fixture on Friday evening, with the home team proving too strong, the news was better for the girls who defeated Ballarat.
U14 girls Korumburra 56 def Ballarat 50
The under 14 girls travelled to the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre in Albert Park seeing off Ballarat 1 by 6 points, 56-50, with Linc Morrison coaching the Wildcats.
Korumburra Basketball Association president Mat Holmes explained that the side was initially graded well below VC level but proved its credentials to earn a spot in the top division.
“We argued with them and said, ‘Look, this is a really good team and they should be VC’, Holmes said.
However, the grading map indicated the side could not be ranked that high.
“VJBL administration said, ‘If you guys win all your games, we’ll give you a challenge match at the end of the grading (process).”
The challenge was accepted and accomplished.
Chloe Ogilvy proved an offensive force in Friday night’s season opener, sinking 24 points to help set up the Wildcats under 14 success.
It was a night for Chloes, with Chloe McArthur shooting 20 points for the beaten Ballarat under 14 girls 1 outfit.
Korumburra faced a narrow deficit at the first break, trailing by three points, but comfortably won the next two quarters to set up an 8-point advantage heading into the final stanza.
Although the Wildcats started with one more player on the bench than their opponent, the eventual winner ran into foul trouble, with Ella Tharle and Kiahra Maloney ultimately confined to the pine.
While Ballarat’s overall foul count was similar to Korumburra’s, none of the beaten team’s players racked up five indiscretions.
U16 boys Waverley 73 def Korumburra 33
Waverley claimed a 40-point win, with the final score reading 73-33.
While the Terry Robinson coached Korumburra was outgunned in every quarter, the side’s scoring output improved greatly after the first term.
Waverley led 20-3 at the first break.
The Wildcats averaged 10 points a term for the remaining three quarters, but couldn’t hinder Waverley’s prolific scoring output, with the home team averaging 17 points a term over that period.
Riley Morehu was the Wildcats’ top scorer with 11 points, with Joel Robinson the next biggest contributor with seven points.
Waverley’s Calvin Ramachandran (27 points) and Ari Moulieris (23 points) kept the scorers busy.