SURFING is an open, free sport for all.
And, with the help of the Disabled Surfers Association of Australia (DSAA), those living with a disability have the chance to enjoy the ocean safely.
On Saturday, March 5, the Disabled Surfing Association of Bass Coast (DSABC) team leaders and volunteers assisted more than 40 surfers with a disability in the water at Smiths Beach for the first event on Phillip Island.
President of the DSABC, Stuart Yates, said since 2019 they had only managed to run one event, so it was wonderful to be back in 2022.
“We had 40 surfers involved with over 70 volunteers lending a hand, it was a welcoming outcome from the locals at Smiths Beach.
“The coastline was windy but the day was warm and everyone was in high spirits. We aim to make the beach more accessible and the help from the local lifesavers and volunteers is remarkable,” said Stuart.
Callan den Hartog, 32, attended the event for the first time with his primary carers Jeanne Smith and Nanette Anderson who were thrilled to give Callan the opportunity to get out in the water.
“It is just wonderful to see the support from the community and you can hear the cheering and enthusiasm from the car park,” said Nanette.
Volunteer Andrea Seller lent a helping hand, supplying a sausage sizzle, water and lollies to the primary carers, volunteers and participants throughout the day.
Observing the event from the lookout, there are so many volunteers lending a helping hand, but they are working tirelessly, transitioning participants from wheelchairs onto longboards so they can enter the water safely.
The car park was sectioned off for the morning event, with volunteers setting up hoists and beds in marquees to ensure the participants can be dressed into their wetsuits safely.
The next event will be held on Saturday, April 2, at Inverloch Surf Beach. Registrations are available online or via the Facebook page @DSAInverloch. To show support and volunteer, the day will run from 11am until 3pm and onsite registrations open at 10am.