TRARALGON was the battleground for two Wonthaggi Croquet Club members on the last weekend in February.
Tom Lacey and Neil Warburton competed in a level play singles tournament (both in section 2) and performed admirably.
Eleven players contested the section with Neil finishing 4th and Tom taking the honours by finishing on top. Tom won eight of his ten games (net hoops +21) pipping Jean Phillips from Sale (8 games – net hoops +13) at the post. Well done all.
Tuesday, March 2, saw the action at home with our annual level play singles championship held.
Four players competed in section 1 which was conducted using a 19 hoop format. A first for some of us but it worked well. Gerry Kool won all his games with Paul Andrews finishing runner-up.
Section 2, with more players involved, was played in the traditional 13 hoops format and victory went to Virginia Wheeler with Sam Morale finishing in the runner-up position.
Being Shrove (pancake) Tuesday, Brian Wheeler, ably assisted by Liz Pink, wielded his culinary skills and provided us all with a delightful lunch of the appropriate fare and we thank him immensely.
Thanks also to Sue Cartwright, assisted by Brian, for once again running our tournament.
Croquet is a game for all ages and abilities and we welcome anyone to join us on our club days which are: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 10am.
Please contact Gerry Kool on 0458 212 133 or Sue Cartwright on 0413 777 520.