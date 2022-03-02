• A Grade, Division 2
FOSTER captain Josh Toner has churned out his fourth century of the 2021/22 season, while leading his side to a 29-run win over Nyora.
Foster batted first at Foster Golf Club and Toner was able to put on a 113-run partnership with Brad Coates 55 for the second wicket.
He then had a 98-run partnership with Mitch Jones 53 as they moved past the 200-run mark.
Toner reached 108 off 101 balls and was dismissed with the last ball of the innings, with his side finishing at 5/243.
Henry Dolphin picked up four wickets for Nyora and he then opened the batting, making 35 alongside captain Daniel Esler 38.
Gavin Hackett 50 and Jake Hackett 23 also had a crack at pulling off an almighty comeback, but Toner was at the forefront again taking 4/47 off eight to get them all out for 214.
Glen Alvie grasp onto finals hope
GLEN Alvie has kept their 2021/22 season alive, but only by the skin of their teeth, beating OMK by four runs at Butch West Oval.
Glen Alvie batted first after winning the toss, and Dean Williams patiently worked his way to 31 opening the batting.
The rest of the top and middle order struggled, as they fell to 6/77 but Clint Honeysett saved the day with an unbeaten 51 off 47 balls to get Glen Alvie to 8/153.
OMK captain Matt Loader led the way with the ball, taking 4/23 off eight.
The Diggers also struggled early on the turf, but James Patterson 22 and Sam Matthews 34 turned the game their way slowly but surely.
Shane Taylor’s 30 brought OMK right within reach, but Glen Alvie’s bowlers stood up in the end, restricting their run scoring ability in the last over to keep them to 8/149 and win by four runs.
Glen Alvie’s Joe Hales was the pick of their bowling attack, taking 3/22 off eight.
Lloyd leads Burra past Bass
KORUMBURRA’s Danny Lloyd has led his side to a 10-run win over Kilcunda Bass by making an unbeaten century at Bass Recreation Reserve.
After winning the toss and batting, Korumburra lost an early wicket, but that was only a minor hiccup, as Lloyd and Rumesh Rangana 29 piled on the runs.
Captain Daniel Salmon 20 and Jacob Whiteside 29* also got amongst the runs, and their scores combined with Lloyd’s 114* got Korumburra to 3/212.
Cam Chasemore 22 and captain Ash Larcombe 25 were able to get KB’s chase off to a decent start, and then Jayden Tregear’s 53 had them right in the game.
More solid scores from Jason Neville 21 and Todd Smith 35* made the contest even closer, but they couldn’t quite get there, as Korumburra held them to 9/202 after 40 overs, ending Kilcunda Bass’ hopes of a finals berth.
Demons dismantle Club
LADDER leaders MDU has scored another strong win as they march towards a minor premiership, this time comfortably beating Wonthaggi Club.
Club won the toss and sent in the Demons at Meeniyan Recreation Reserve, a decision they would regret after Matt Olden and Ben Heppell’s 80-run opening stand.
After Olden 39 and Heppell 48 departed the middle order struggled, but a quick 30 from captain Joel Sinclair got MDU to 8/172 after 40 overs.
When it came time to chase MDU’s total, Club struggled immensely, falling to 2/0, then 3/3, then 4/14.
MDU’s bowling attack kept their foot on the gas, but Mitch Davey 30 and Luke Sibley 40 were able to make Wonthaggi’s score respectable, as they were bowled out for 118 in the 36th over.
Sam Bright was the pick of MDU’s brilliant bowling attack in their 54-run win, taking 3/22 off 5.1 overs.