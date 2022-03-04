SET on 4.48 ha (approx. 11 acres) and adjoining the Phillip Island nature reserve, this property is for those searching for something exclusive and private.
The property is totally self-sufficient, generating all of its own electricity and harvesting all of its own water.
It features a new 7-star energy efficient home, designed and insulated to use very little energy for heating and cooling.
The home faces north and has sweeping views of the property, Western Port Bay and French Island.
The woodfire brings together the open plan, light-filled living and designer kitchen area, plus three bedrooms.
The property has excellent shedding for tractors and machinery, as well as woodsheds, sheepyards, two dams plus the most fantastic rustic barn with a mezzanine floor and ground floor living space; it’s big enough for family and friends to crash or to host that perfect family gathering. This is an amazing property. Inspection by appointment.
216 Cowes-Rhyll Rd, Rhyll
For Sale Contact Agent
Agent Alex Scott & Staff
Greg Price 0419 337 441