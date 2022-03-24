A MAN in his 50s was airlifted to hospital in a serious but stable condition following an alleged stabbing at South Dudley on Wednesday, March 23.
The incident occurred at approximately 4pm, and it is alleged the victim was stabbed in the left armpit by his roommate in a South Dudley Road address.
The victim was rushed to Wonthaggi Hospital by witnesses before police arrived at the scene.
The man was then airlifted to a Melbourne hospital and placed in an induced coma.
The offender, aged in his 20s, was located at the address and complied with police requests to exit the building before being arrested.
The arrested man remains in custody and is assisting investigators with their enquiries.