ROUND One of the Woolworths Victorian Junior Surfing Titles kicked off at Cape Woolamai on Saturday, March 5 and after a big day of heats, quarter and semi-finals, the four finalists in each of the age groups was decided.
The competitors had to battle some messy, cross-shore waves for most of the day and simply putting together a combination of waves was the problem in most heats and finals but some of the young surfers still managed to find some good-scoring rides.
The finals are continuing today Sunday, March 6 in Under 18 men and women, Under 16s, and Under 14s.
A liberal-sprinkling locals have made it through in several of the age groups.
In the Under 18 Boys Final are Lucas Hickson, Willem Watson, Willis Droomer and Jack Bassett.
In the Under 18 Womens Final are Sarsha Pancic, Emily McGettigan, Celle Bouvier and Ruby Armstrong.
Under 16 Boys: Rye Cicero, Harry Farrer, Jay Phipps and Jerry Kelly.
Under 16 Girls: Sara Hickson, Sarah Seuren, Sophie Wilkinson and Juliet Muscroft.
Under 14 Boys: Jarvis Barrow, Jack Lindsay, Cove McPhee and Remy Filer.
Under 14 Girls: Dune Pruvot, Billie Cook, Lillian Based and Ceder Davie.