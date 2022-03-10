MIND Australia and Carers Victoria will be running a series of three free workshops in March across Gippsland, in Traralgon, Warragul and Inverloch, designed for carers of people living with mental illness.
Funded by the Department of Health and Human Services, the workshops will provide carers with support, resources, and strategies for self-care, and give them an opportunity to talk and connect with others with similar experiences.
Cares will enjoy a little bit of pampering on the day too.
“Caring for someone with mental health issues can be stressful and sometimes carers need support themselves,” said workshop coordinator Margi Jelovcic.
“We are thrilled with this opportunity to run face-to-face carer workshops in Gippsland.
“Carers Victoria will be running a session at each of the workshops focused on caring for yourself, and Mind Australia staff members will run sessions on the importance of setting boundaries, navigating the mental health system and accessing local support groups.
“Participants will also enjoy a delicious lunch and a yoga session with local yoga instructor Lucy Hayward.”
The workshops are open to anyone who is caring for someone living with mental illness.
For further information or to register for one of the workshops, call Dasun on 0439 452 658 or refer to ‘Events’ on the Mind Australia Facebook page.
The Inverloch workshop will be held on Tuesday, March 15, from 9.30am to 3.30pm. Register at bit.ly/34WJJrn.
If you need support, talk to a GP or health professional. Support services include: SANE Australia on 1800 18 SANE (7263) or sane.org; Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36 or beyondblue.org.au; Lifeline on 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au.