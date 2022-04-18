WHILE nobody spotted the Easter Bunny at Leongatha Golf Club on Good Friday, he left plenty of chocolate for excited participants in the club’s inaugural Easter egg hunt.
Clubhouse and membership manager Rebecca Thomas was thrilled with the large turnout.
She reflected on the importance of families being able to get out and socialise with others again, with that prompting the introduction of the Easter egg hunt.
“It’s just to get a community event happening and it is really nice for the kids to have something to look forward to,” Rebecca said.
Harry and Kayla Mooney of Ferntree Gully were among the delighted youngsters filling small sand buckets with chocolate delights.
“They were so excited about Easter and they enjoy mixing with the other children,” their Inverloch-based grandfather Kevin Michael said.
Piper and Tegan Eady of Inverloch also finished with impressive hauls of chocolate, with the insides of their buckets a sea of gleaming colours.
The Brewer family relished the opportunity to take part in the event, with parents Shannon and Julia finally able to bring almost-two-year-old son Ayden from Germany to meet grandparents Jeff and Jackie of Leongatha South.
“It’s tremendous,” Jeff said of meeting Ayden, explaining that he and Jackie were set to head to Germany for his birth when Covid hit.
“We watched him grow up on Messenger and now they’ve come, and it’s lovely,” Jackie said.
The easter egg hunt cost was just $5 per child, with funds raised directed to the club’s junior golf program overseen by the club’s professional, Tyler Marotti.
Junior clinics run during school holidays and on Saturday afternoons.