THERE are eight candidates to choose from in the Federal seat of Monash and Latrobe Valley fitter and turner, Allan Hicken, a recent addition to Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party, is one of them.
He’s frankly had enough of the standard of political representative we have in this country and says it’s time for “career politician” Russell Broadbent to go.
“I just think people want to get back to the basics of job security, housing for everyone who needs it, better health and aged care services, better roads and better access to education and opportunities for our kids,” Mr Hicken said at the weekend.
“National security is an important one too. We’ve got to be able to protect ourselves and our borders but it’s an issue that we don’t want to see our political parties fighting about.
“People are just sick and tired of the behaviour of our politicians and their self-absorbed approach. Too many of them are there for the wrong reasons and are bought and paid for by vested interest.
“I think the major parties need a shake up and representing the needs of local people is what One Nation is all about.
“I’m just putting my hand up for change, someone has to.”
Mr Hicken is married to Stace and has three boys aged 16, 14 and three and he’d like to see them have the opportunities he had growing up.
“Look, I think Russell has run his race and we need a change, someone who has the energy to go after the opportunities the younger generation in this region needs.
“A vote for Jess O’Donnell would basically be a vote for the lockdowns and mismanagement we’ve seen from Labor in Victoria.”
Mr Hicken said he has lived and worked in the local area for 34 years (yesterday was his 34th birthday) and believes the only way to stop the bickering and lack of transparency by the major parties was to force them to engage with independents and minor party representatives.
A newcomer to politics, Allan Hicken plans to spend the weeks leading up to the Saturday, May 21 election going around the electorate meeting voters.
Meg Edwards makes 8 for Monash
FORMER South Gippsland Shire Councillor, Meg Edwards, has quit the Liberal Party and thrown her hat into the Monash election ring as a candidate for the Liberal Democratic Party.
She lists her experience in business, farming, family and local government as relevant for being an “effective voice” in the Parliament.
Her nomination makes it eight candidates to choose from on Monash, in ballot paper order:
- Mat MORGAN (Greens)
- Russell BROADBENT (Liberal)
- Deb LEONARD (Independent)
- Allan HICKEN (One Nation)
- David Matthew WELSH (Federation Party)
- Jessica O’DONNELL (Labor)
- Meg EDWARDS (Liberal Democratic)
- Christine Ann McSHANE (UAP).