IT’S huge, quite literally, the Bass Coast ‘Distinctive Areas and Landscapes’ process, which will have a big say in how this area develops and is protected and enhanced over the next 50 years, closes for comment at 5pm today.
And it’s a case of “speak now or forever hold your peace”, by 5pm on Friday, April 29.
- Should the settlement boundary of Inverloch be locked away by an Act of State Parliament for 50 years? Or is it reasonable that the town’s western boundary is expanded and squared up via Albert Ruttle Drive, through to the Bass Highway?
- What about Cowes and the other settlements on Phillip Island? Should their town boundaries be locked away for 50 years or would a modest expansion of settlement boundaries be a reasonable compromise, allowing new residents to come and enjoy the lifestyle here, and for the local construction industry to survive long term.
- What about Cape Paterson? Can the town sustain an additional 980 new blocks of land or should it go hand-in-hand with an improvement in services?
- And if Wonthaggi is going to absorb much of the residential development in the Bass Coast Shire, should a range of recreation and lifestyle improvements be planned to enhance the lifestyle here for those looking for connection with the coast?
- And what about the restrictions being placed on local farmers whereby they have to pay high rates due to the speculative increases in rural land values, while at the same time having to get a permit to put up a fence on their own property, let alone build a new home with views or a needed farm shed.
You can check it out on the government’s website at https://engage.vic.gov.au/ click on Distinctive Areas and Landscape Program and follow through to the ‘Bass Coast’ tab to research and make comment.
Or simply hit the ‘participate’ button, go to the ‘Extended submission’ tab and add some of your own comments: https://engage.vic.gov.au/project/distinctive-areas-and-landscapes-program/participate
