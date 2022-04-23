THEY just don’t build them like this anymore.
And sure, that comment gets thrown around all the time, but come and have a look for yourself.
This two-storey brick home built in the early 1970s is a prime example of how a house should be built.
With not a thing out of place and in the same family since they built the home, Alex Scott & Staff is delighted to offer this property for sale on an Expression of Interest basis.
The property, on a manageable allotment of 615m2, is located in a perfect position adjacent to the sporting facilities, schools and a short, flat walk to Wonthaggi’s shopping precinct.
Upstairs, there are four light and bright bedrooms all with built-in robes, plus bathroom and separate toilet.
Downstairs, there are plenty of living spaces, including separate family rooms and a dining area.
Under the carpet of the entire house are floorboards ready to be sanded back and polished.
Outside, there is a large backyard with plenty of fruit trees, a lock-up garage and carport.
Expressions of interest close Friday, May 27, at 5pm. Don’t miss this opportunity to buy a large solid home in one of the best locations.
30 Wentworth Rd, Wonthaggi
EOI Closing 5pm, Friday May 27
Agent Alex Scott & Staff
Mick Chambers 0418 349 783
Dan Huther 0418 334 801