THE picks are in for The Carlton Draft, with AFL greats heading to country footy leagues across Victoria, including Dalyston, in a bid to help bring even more passion back to local footy in 2022.
After a difficult couple of years for local community sport, eight deserving clubs were recently selected to take part in the inaugural draft, which will provide a boost for the community when the star draftees lace up their boots.
Headlined by Draft Commissioner Jonathan Brown, each club selected their AFL great on a special FOX FOOTY broadcast last night – ahead of the one-off games to be held in coming weeks.
Recently-retired Hawk Shaun Burgoyne will swap the brown and gold for black and white when he heads to Dalyston Football Netball Club.
“To play game 408 for a local deserving club will be something really special and hopefully I can provide a much-needed boost for the Magpies both on and off the field,” he said.
“In the first instance it might feel a little weird donning the black and white after so many years at the Hawks and Port, but I can’t wait to meet my teammates, lace up the boots and play in front of the passionate local fans.”
The first selection in The Carlton Draft saw Portarlington Football Netball Club select recently-retired Demon Nathan Jones, a game which will see him don the same red and blue colours he wore in his 15 years at Melbourne.
Legendary goal sneak Eddie Betts was next, heading to Branxholme Wallacedale Football Club in the South West District Football Netball League.
Three-time premiership hero Cameron Mooney was third and will play a game for Longwood Football Netball Club, a club in much need of a prized goalkicker after a tough couple of seasons in front of the big sticks.
Former Gippsland Power draftee-turned Hawthorn superstar Jarryd Roughead will head back to Gippsland to play for Gormandale Football Netball Club, just an hour down the road from where he grew up in Inverloch.
Slipping through the cracks, the biggest surprise of the night saw Campbells Creek Football Netball Club select five-time All Australian Alex Rance with the sixth selection.
North Wangaratta Football Netball Club held the seventh selection and opted to select two-time All Australian Brendon Goddard.
2010 AFL premiership player Dale Thomas was the final selection of the night and will head up the Western Highway and play for the Nhill & Sporting District Tigers.