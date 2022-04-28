POSITIONED up high and overlooking the farmland beyond is ‘Angels Reach’ a lovely lifestyle property set on 4.17 acres.
Comprising a modern country home, established fruit trees, veggie gardens and room for a horse and a few cattle, this property is ready for you to move in and enjoy the country lifestyle.
The home consists of four bedrooms, two bathrooms (master with ensuite) and two living areas. There is a spacious kitchen which includes gas cook top, electric oven, dishwasher, walk in pantry, ample storage and bench space.
The open plan living has a lovely free-standing wood heater and split system reverse cycle.
A formal dining is located off the kitchen with excellent rural views plus there is a separate lounge area with a split system reverse cycle.
New carpets and blinds have recently been installed throughout the home.
There is a lovely deck area at the front of the home for you to sit and enjoy.
The property has a 2.5kw solar system that feeds back into the grid.
There is a lock-up shed with power and potbelly plus additional storage and calf shedding. An ample water supply is via numerous water tanks and a winter spring.
An additional one acre lease for unused government road come with the property an added bonus.
The property is fenced to six paddocks with electric fencing and yards.
There is an abundance of established fruit trees and veggie gardens, excellent for those seeking self-sufficiency.
‘Angels Reach’ is located 10 minutes’ drive from the popular township of Mirboo North, which offers schools, shops, and sporting facilities, 20 minutes to Leongatha, 40 minutes to the beaches of Inverloch and two hours to Melbourne.
For more information and to arrange an inspection, contact Katrina Griggs on 0428 571 083 or Don Olden on 0417 805 312.
For a Due Diligence Checklist go to: consumer.vic.gov.au/duediligencechecklist
3250 Grand Ridge Road, Allambee South
For Sale $900,000
Agent Elders
Katrina Griggs 0428 571 083
Don Olden 0417 805 312