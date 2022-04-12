GIPPSLAND is among four regional hubs that will host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with Bass Coast Shire hoping to secure a number of sports.
The announcement by the Commonwealth Games Federation comes after a period of negotiations, with Commonwealth Games Australia and the state government last month submitting a delivery concept for consideration.
It is estimated the 2026 Commonwealth Games will contribute more than $3 billion to Victoria’s economy, creating more than 600 full-time equivalent jobs before the games, 3900 jobs during the games and a further 3000 jobs beyond the Closing Ceremony.
Victoria 2026 will be held across multiple regions, creating a new multi-city model for the Commonwealth Games.
Four regional hubs will be established in Gippsland, Geelong, Bendigo and Ballarat each with their own athletes’ village and sport program.
The regional hubs will host athletes, officials and fans following an Opening Ceremony at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, using Melbourne as the gateway to regional Victoria.
Bass Coast Shire Council welcomed the announcement, and is working with the state government on securing popular sports.
Mayor, Cr Michael Whelan said with one of the fastest growing regional populations in the state, Bass Coast Shire looks forward to showcasing its natural beauty and facilities to the rest of Australia and the world.
The state government is currently working with the Commonwealth Games Federation and Commonwealth Games Australia to determine which additional sports will be included in the 2026 program.
“Road cycling would look amazing along our coast, but we are also keen to explore other opportunities with the state government for other sports we specialise in such as surfing if it is chosen by Games organisers,” Cr Whelan said.
“Bass Coast Shire will also be fighting for our fair share of the community infrastructure funding and business opportunities that the Games will present.”