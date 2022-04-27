LEONGATHA will welcome famous Essendon Football Club identities to town this Thursday April 28, including local lad and Bombers’ skipper Dyson Heppell.
Kevin Sheedy and Mark Harvey will also attend the 3pm junior clinic at Leongatha Football Netball Club, with the event part of the Essendon Country Tour, celebrating the Bombers’ 150th anniversary.
There will be a Q&A session featuring Mark Harvey and Dyson Heppell.
The Bombers will be showing off some of their silverware, with the 1984, 1985, 1993 and 2000 premiership cups on display, all of which were won under Sheedy’s guidance.
Although he played for Richmond, Sheedy’s time at Essendon has made him a much-loved figure at Windy Hill and he is excited about the chance to join the Country Tour.
“To be able to share stories from Essendon’s history, while also celebrating our 150th year is something very special,” Sheedy said.
While many local junior footballers have already registered for the clinic through local clubs, it’s not too late for others to grab the opportunity by filling out an online registration form here.
The clinic is expected to run for about an hour and will include a barbecue.