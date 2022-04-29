Leongatha’s home ground became the Bombers base for Thursday afternoon, with an impressive turnout of red and black clad locals, many of whom were excited youngsters.
The Essendon Country Tour is inspired not only by the opportunity to reconnect with regional areas, but also forms part of the celebration of the club’s 150th anniversary.
For Essendon diehards, both adults and youngsters, there was plenty to be excited about, including the arrival of four-time-premiership coach and childhood Bombers fan Kevin Sheedy and the premiership cups the club won during his reign.
Adding to the occasion was a visit from Bombers captain and Leongatha identity Dyson Heppell.
He looked to be enjoying the experience every bit as much as the young clinic attendees and, in many cases, their Essendon-loving parents.
“It’s exciting to be back in town and playing around with the little tackers, and I have fond memories of being their age having a kick with a few of the AFL players that would come down in the day, and it’s some of the best memories of my childhood,” Dyson said.
“It’s always awesome to get home and support the local community, and it’s great to see so many Essendon fans.”
Dyson credited Sheedy with his brilliant promotion of the club over many years, saying, “He’s the reason we have so many fans here.”
It’s a sure bet Dyson has also brought a few locals over to the red and black.
Triple-premiership Bomber Mark Harvey was busy trying to do just that, working on Cats supporter Corran Djuric to switch allegiances.
Corran suggested he may do so if Essendon gets the better of the Cats next time they meet.
He was enjoying the occasion with a group from Yooralla Leongatha.
Matt Cameron was perhaps the most excited member of the group, proudly wearing Dyson Heppell’s number 21 on the back of his Essendon jumper, which was freshly signed by the man himself.
Mycalie James and Byron Doran were also having a good afternoon, with Mycalie another Bombers fan, while Byron isn’t really into footy.
Perhaps that will change after his close encounter with four premiership cups and some famous Essendon identities.
Bombers devotee Lisa Hibbs was relishing the chance to slip an Essendon jumper onto son Kayden, who father Jason is convinced will be a Bulldogs supporter.
The Sentinel-Times captured the moment, with Lisa, Kayden and younger sibling Zayne being photographed for posterity with Dyson.
Popular Bomber, Harvey was pleased to be able to get back to mixing with regional people after the disruptions of the past couple of years.
“Country people are easier to talk to than city people,” he said after the warm Leongatha reception.
Harvey was drawn to Leongatha Football Netball Club’s honour boards, with former Parrots coach Colin Boyd one name that stood out.
Boyd played 34 games for Essendon in the late 1970s before going on to be captain-coach of Leongatha, with Harvey a Bombers fan as a kid remembering seeing Boyd in the red and black.
While it was but a brief visit from the Bombers, Dyson gave hope of returning on a longer-term basis down the track.
He left open the possibility of coming back to Leongatha in a playing capacity.
Having last pulled on a Parrots jumper aged about 16 before heading off to represent Gippsland Power, Dyson said he would love to return to represent his home club after his Bombers career ends, as long as his body holds up.