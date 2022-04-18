IF YOU’D love watching waterbirds swimming peacefully in the neighbouring dam while you enjoy a relaxing breakfast or spending your evenings listening to a symphony of pobblebonk frogs as you watch breathtaking sunsets over Phillip Island, this is your opportunity to secure the perfect coastal lifestyle property.
Boasting sweeping ocean views of the eastern channel and beyond, all the way out to Pyramid Rock, ‘Bunjil Waters’ is a superbly positioned and thoughtfully-designed one-acre property in San Remo that is far enough from the hustle and bustle of town to feel like your own private oasis, but within easy walking distance to beaches, shops, as well as both primary and secondary schools.
Perfect for a large family, entertaining, or just relaxing, this property is versatile enough to do it all in comfort and style.
The central feature of the house is the enormous open plan kitchen, dining and living area. Overlooking the neighbouring dam, and with ocean views from nearly every window, this zone is equipped with a walk-in pantry, stone benchtops, breakfast bar, quality stainless appliances and a 1500mm designer wood heater.
The indoor living spaces flow seamlessly into the outdoor entertaining areas.
The undercover west-facing deck is ideally positioned to enjoy dinner or a quiet beverage as you watch the sunset over the water.
The open, north-facing deck is perfect for hosting, with plenty of room to seat a dozen or more guests and a plumbed-in gas connection point to make outdoor cooking and barbecuing a breeze!
After a fun-filled day, retire for the night to your separately zoned master bedroom, fully equipped with a walk-in robe and ensuite.
The other members of your family can choose from one of four bedrooms in the home’s southern wing. These are serviced by the second bathroom, and an additional separate third toilet.
Across the way from the master bedroom is a sixth bedroom, complete with its own walk-in robe. With a window that shares the ocean view, it is spacious enough to make an additional private living space, or large home office.
Additional features include:
• 6.5-star energy rating.
• Dual tank solar-boosted hot water system.
• Double-glazed windows throughout.
• 2.7m ceilings throughout.
• Powered 6m x 4.5m workshop (with its own ocean view), complete with electric roller door.
• Two plumbed-in outdoor gas points, ready to hook up the barbecue or build your own outdoor kitchen.
• Central split system heating and cooling.
• Large two-car garage with twin automatic panel-lift doors.
• Ample indoor and outdoor storage.
• Original 9m x 4.5m shed, currently utilised as a crafting space and pottery studio.
• Fully fenced ‘farming zone’, approx. 200 square metres, equipped with a large chicken coop, several young fruit trees, and six massive raised garden beds to grow all your favourite vegetables at home.
88-90 Shetland Heights Road, San Remo
EOI $1.85-$2.035m
Closing 5pm, May 27, 2022
(unless sold prior)
Agent OBrien Real Estate
Michael Wilkinson 0439 783 294