SOCCER was back with a bang on Saturday, April 2, as Wonthaggi United hosted the first ever ‘Wonthaggi Toyota U12 Pre-season Cup’.
With the Gippsland Soccer season commencing next week, the Cup was a terrific opportunity for players across Gippsland to dust off the cobwebs, after the 2020 season cancelled and the 2021 concluding midseason.
Seven U12 teams from across Gippsland battled it out, in a massive Round Robin fixture, with each team playing six 30-minute games, before the top two teams played off in the grand final.
Competition was close but in the end the teams from Wonthaggi and Inverloch secured a position in the grand final.
Inverloch scored two early goals and headed into the halftime break with a convincing lead.
Unfortunately, a tired Wonthaggi didn’t have the legs to close the gap and a strong and skilful Inverloch secured a comfortable victory over the home side 4-0.
Congratulations to the game day MVPs James (Drouin) and Billie (Wonthaggi).
Special congratulations to Terrawat (Inverloch) for receiving the grand final MVP.
Wonthaggi United is looking forward to a super season of soccer and it’s not too late to join.
This year, the club has introduced an U14 team. With the assistance of the Get Active grant, discounted registrations and free gear is available to all players. For all enquires, email wonthaggisoccerclub@gmail.com.
Wonthaggi is currently fundraising for changerooms and facilities and is running a very exciting Mother’s Day Limited-Edition Black Thermomix Raffle.
Tickets are only $20 and purchasing is simple. Head to trybooking.com/BYFKH.