EIGHT AFL legends will be drafted to local footy clubs around Victoria – including Dalyston.
The Carlton Draft will help local clubs get back on their feet after the toughest period in recent memory, bringing together Victorian communities and encouraging them to come and support local footy.
The winning local clubs span across Victoria and will enthusiastically welcome the retired AFL players as they take the field alongside the local legends who play every week.
The campaign sparked incredible interest when it launched a month ago and saw more than 500 clubs nominated. The final eight clubs were selected in conjunction by Carlton Draught and the AFL on hardship grounds and in line with the campaign’s aim to support grassroots footy where it was most needed.
The eight selected clubs are:
- Dalyston Football Netball Club – West Gippsland Football Netball Competition.
- Campbells Creek Football Netball Club – Maryborough Castlemaine District Football Netball League.
- Nhill & District Sporting Club – Wimmera Football League.
- North Wangaratta Football Netball Club – Ovens and King Football League.
- Portarlington Football Club – Bellarine Football league.
- Branxholme Wallacedale Football Club – South West District Football Netball League
- Longwood Football Netball Club – Kyabram District Football Netball League.
- Gormandale Football Netball Club – North Gippsland Football League.
The Carlton Draft playing pool includes over 2300 games of AFL experience, with each player coming out of retirement for one unforgettable match in 2022.
The Carlton Draft playing pool includes:
- Four-time premiership Hawk Jarryd Roughead.
- Four-time Goal of the Year winner Eddie Betts.
- 2010 Collingwood Premiership player Dale Thomas.
- Recently retired Demon and 300 gamer Nathan Jones.
- Two-time All Australian Brendon Goddard.
- 2017 Richmond Premiership player and five-time All Australian Alex Rance.
- 407 game superstar and four-time Premiership player Shaun Burgoyne.
- Three-time premiership player Cam Mooney.
It will be a nervous wait for clubs ahead of draft night on Wednesday, April 27, which will be broadcast live on FOX FOOTY. The draft order and how it’s determined will be revealed on the night.
Four-time Premiership Hawk, Jarryd Roughead said: “For the lucky eight clubs selected to have the opportunity to draft a former AFL legend will be a sight to behold for the local community and all of us draftees can’t wait to play a role in bringing the spark back to local footy.
“I would love to go as high as possible in the draft but regardless of when my name is called, I can’t wait to meet my new teammates, pull the boots on and rally the local community together.”
Head of AFL Victoria, Ben Kavenagh said: “Community football is the lifeblood of our game and ensuring local clubs and leagues bounce back after two incredibly challenging years for grassroots sport in our state is a major focus in 2022.
“I would like to thank Carlton Draught for backing community football in such a significant way, at a time when support for players, coaches, umpires, volunteers and the clubs they’re part of has never been more important. What a fantastic response with hundreds of community football clubs entering the competition, which shows how much football means to so many Victorians.”
Carlton Draught Marketing Manager, Zac Gelman said: “We would like to thank all clubs that took the time to nominate for The Carlton Draft and congratulate the lucky eight clubs that have been selected.
“The selected clubs have unfortunately been struggling, like so many clubs over the last couple of years and we can’t wait for The Carlton Draft to help them get back on their feet.”