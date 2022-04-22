By Nick Sinis
ISSUES of transparency and accountability were raised over proposed changes to Bass Coast Shire’s draft Governance Rules at council’s meeting this week.
Cr Ron Bauer was quick to move a motion to defer adoption of the draft Governance Rules for community consultation, citing that councillors needed further briefings which was backed by Cr Rochelle Halstead.
Council adopted the Governance Rules 2020 on August 19, 2020, as part of the implementation of the Local Government Act 2020, which replaced the former Meeting Procedure Local Law.
But a review is now needed to reflect legislative changes.
Both councillors held concerns over proposed changes to Public Question Time, with the shire seeking to change the wording to “may” be held, instead of “must” be held.
This could mean the mayor in consultation with the CEO can determine not hold public question time at any council meeting.
If it is not held the questions and answers will be provided in the minutes of the council meeting.
“When I submitted my amendments to the rules, I was guaranteed a one on one with our governance team to discuss my amendments,” Cr Bauer said at this week’s meeting.
“I know that other councillors also wished to have discussions with the governance team. I and other councillors have not had that meeting.
“Neither have the councillors, as a group, had a briefing to understand why certain changes are being made.
“We will get community backlash through the Governance Rules as they dimmish transparency and accountability.”
Cr Halstead added she also had questions regarding the policy and noted while it was in draft form, the community would expect council to be supportive of it.
“I do understand it comes back after consultation, but I do believe as a draft, it should be what we as a council wish to see in that policy,” she said.
However, Cr Bauer’s motion to defer consideration was lost.
Cr Halstead then continued to push for her questions to be answered, which included the increase for Notices of Motion submissions from 8 to 10 days, if Code of Conduct and Media Engagement policies will also be reviewed and the ramifications for changes to Public Question Time.
A council officer responded to some of the questions but noted further discussions could be had on others.
Deputy mayor, Cr Leticia Laing said the policy guides the conduct of council meetings and that all councillors had the opportunity to view the draft.
Mayor, Cr Michael Whelan also sought to clarify that council was not adopting the rules, but to vote for them to be released for consultation.
The motion was ultimately passed, and the policy is now available for feedback.
Key proposed changes include:
* Public Question Time – The mayor in consultation with the CEO can determine to not hold public question time at any council meeting. If it is not held the questions and answers will be provided in the minutes of the council meeting.
* Notices of Motion – Amended provision to align with Rescission motions. A motion that is lost cannot come before council for a period of three months.
* Election of the Mayor – Removal of the provision of lots in determining the election of the mayor. Election of the mayor must be by absolute majority, the provision of ‘lots’ is no longer allowed under the Act.
* Election Period Policy – updated to include provisions for councillor candidates in State and Federal elections.
* Administrative changes – small changes have been made to clarify or simplify processes.
Feedback period
The draft Governance Rules is available for public feedback for a period of four weeks starting from Friday, April 22, and closing Friday, May 20.
To provide a submission, visit www.engage.basscoast.vic.gov.au/govrules,
A report will be presented in June, recommending the final draft to council for adoption, including any changes to address community feedback.